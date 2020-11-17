Menu
Janet Agee
1937 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1937
DIED
November 15, 2020
Janet Agee's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MI .

Jan was one of the first people Sonny and I met when we moved to Grand Rapids from Atlanta, GA in 1980. She and Bob were friends as we worship together at First Evangelical Free Church, now known as CrossWay Community Church. Our children were teenagers and also went to the same high school, now Northpointe. Jan taught my granddaughter, Olivia, at Mayflower. Jan was a sweet and kind person and a dear friend. It saddened me that we could not visit her this year because of the virus. I rejoice that she is in heaven with Bob and her Mom and Dad. My sympathies goes out to her family in her homegoing.

Mary Jane
Arlene Siebring
Friend
November 16, 2020

My children attended Mayflower Preschool and we have very nice memories of Miss Jan.
Becky Goodspeed
Friend
November 16, 2020