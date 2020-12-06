Menu
Janet Albright
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1935
DIED
December 3, 2020
Janet Albright's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foley Funeral Home in Foley, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Foley Funeral Home website.

Published by Foley Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
, Gilman, Minnesota
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
, Gilman, Minnesota
Funeral services provided by:
Foley Funeral Home
