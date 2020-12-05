Janet Bonds's passing at the age of 70 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foster-Adams Funeral Home in Hamlin, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janet in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Foster-Adams Funeral Home website.
Published by Foster-Adams Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
