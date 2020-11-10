Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janet Carr
1936 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1936
DIED
November 6, 2020
Janet Carr's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janet in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
McConkey Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tania Brock
Family
November 11, 2020
Tania Brock
November 11, 2020