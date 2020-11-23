Menu
Janet Fielding
1967 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1967
DIED
November 3, 2020
Janet Fielding's passing at the age of 53 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janet in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home website.

Published by Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home
1701 Goodnight Blvd, Wills Point, Texas 75169
Nov
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home
1701 Goodnight Blvd, Wills Point, Texas 75169
Funeral services provided by:
Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home
