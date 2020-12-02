Menu
Janet Groff
1925 - 2020
BORN
October 24, 1925
DIED
December 1, 2020
Janet Groff's passing at the age of 95 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services in Elk River, MN .

Published by Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Abiding Savior Lutheran Church
12942 193 rd. Ave., Elk River, Minnesota 55330
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Abiding Savior Lutheran Church
12942 193 rd. Ave., Elk River, Minnesota 55330
Funeral services provided by:
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
