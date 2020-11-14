Janet died of COVID-19 on November 10, 2020. She was born on Father's Day, June 15, 1947, at the new St. Benedict's Hospital in Ogden, Utah.



Janet graduated from Ben Lomond High School and attended the University of Utah.



She was a creative lady. She could make anything with her hands and brilliant imagination. She shared this gift by teaching others.



Janet joined a singles square dance group; there she met Jerry Hogge. They became proficient dancers.



After they were married, they spent many summers prospecting for gold in Idaho.



Janet loved God, her family and friends, her pets, and all things beautiful, both man-made, and God created.



She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Ogden. She served as Deacon and was an active Elder.



Janet is survived by daughter Linda Null (David), seven grandchildren and one great-grandson, stepchildren; Craig Hogge (Susan), Janet Johansen (Daniel), JoLin Hogge, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, sister Mary deHoll (John), nephews; John (Felicity), Tom, and niece Jeannette Swearngin (David) and their children.



Graveside Services will be held at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park on November 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Jon Droskovic from First Presbyterian Church.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Masks are Required.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.