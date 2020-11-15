Menu
Janet Huffman
1952 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1952
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Janet Huffman's passing at the age of 68 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Meacham Funeral Service in Albany, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Meacham Funeral Service website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dunkirk Church of The Nazarene
