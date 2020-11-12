Menu
Janet Kee
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1937
DIED
November 9, 2020
Janet Kee's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina, TN .

Published by Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
303 East Church Street, Medina, Tennessee 38355
Nov
14
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
303 East Church Street, Medina, Tennessee 38355
Funeral services provided by:
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
