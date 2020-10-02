Janet DeVinzio Flecker Makohus, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 71. She is preceded in death by her father Herman DeVinzio, mother Emma (Pons) DeVinzio, sister Antoinette "Honeygirl" DeVinzio and brother Herman 'Butch" DeVinzio. She is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years John "Jack" Makohus; her children, Jeff Flecker (Jodie), Margo Flecker Miller and stepson, Kraig Makohus (Lori); her grandchildren, Andy, Dallen and Hayden; her step grandchildren, Emi, Ayden, Evan, Chris, Analynda, Chelsea and Colin; two step great grandchildren, Rylyn and Tatum; and many nieces and nephews and two grandnieces, Emma and Morgan.



Jan was the most loving, caring, compassionate, funny woman you could have met. She welcomed everyone into her heart and home. She always had a smile on her face and loved to talk and laugh. She was active in South Hills Bible Chapel and relished in working with VBS. Animals always brought her joy as well. Janet worked for Taggart Mitchell and Associates in Washington, PA for 40 years.



Her truest treasures were her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and grandnieces. She was so proud of all of them.



A private service will be held followed by a gathering to celebrate Jan's life on Wednesday, October 7th from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2820 Washington Road, McMurray, PA (724-941-3211). Lunch will be served at South Hills Bible Chapel located on 300 Gallery Drive, McMurray, Pa 15317 at 1:30 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to South Hills Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 224, Monaca, PA, 15061.