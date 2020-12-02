Menu
Janet Miller
1945 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1945
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Red Hat Society
Janet Miller's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services in Norwalk, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janet in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services website.

Published by O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street, Norwalk, Iowa 50205
Dec
4
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street, Norwalk, Iowa 50205
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
720 Orchard Hills Drive, Norwalk, Iowa 50211
Funeral services provided by:
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
