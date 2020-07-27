Janet L. Oney, 64, of Plum Boro, PA passed away on Saturday, July 25. She was born on May 12 1956, the daughter of Dr. Carl G. Vollmer II and Ruth L. Schultz. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Oney. Jan graduated from Brentwood high school in 1974 and then married her soulmate, Joe in 1982. She worked at several jobs and eventually became the office manager at Pool City in Monroeville.
Jan is survived by her loving children, Christopher Oney (girlfriend, Karly Shorts), of Brighton Heights and Amanda (Bill) Bierman, of Penn Hills, as well as her 4 "grandpups": Geno, Stanley, Charley and Eevee. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Bockey (Bob) and Carol Faber Martello (Dennis), as well as a brother, Carl G. Vollmer, III (Nancy), and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jan enjoyed spending time with her family and their dogs as well as watching her beloved Pittsburgh Penguins. She was a devoted mother, sister and friend to many. Jan was known for her kindness. Jan loved all things Christmas and she will always be remembered on Christmas in July.
Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC.,445 Beatty Rd Monroeville, PA 15146. There will be a memorial visitation on Thursday, July 30 from 2 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 pm. A private service will be held on Friday but can be viewed using this link: (JOBE)
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. (www.cholangiocarcinoma.org
)
