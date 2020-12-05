Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janet Poston
1950 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1950
DIED
November 24, 2020
Janet Poston's passing at the age of 70 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright Funerals-Cremations in High Point, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janet in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wright Funerals-Cremations website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wright Funerals-Cremations on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funerals-Cremations
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.