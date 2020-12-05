Janet Purk's passing at the age of 68 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc in Van Wert, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janet in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
