Janet Rowe
1938 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1938
DIED
November 12, 2020
Janet Rowe's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hall Brothers Funeral Home in Martin, KY .

Published by Hall Brothers Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Saltwell Cemetery
Eli Road, Inez, Kentucky 41224
Funeral services provided by:
Hall Brothers Funeral Home
