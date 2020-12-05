Menu
Janet Rowe
1938 - 2020
BORN
December 6, 1938
DIED
September 14, 2020
Janet Rowe's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, September 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc - Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc - Brooklyn website.

Published by Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc - Brooklyn on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc.
536 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, New York 11238
Sep
28
Interment
10:45p.m.
Pinelawn Memorial Park
2030 Wellwood Avenue, Farmingdale 11735
Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc - Brooklyn
