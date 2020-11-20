Menu
Janet Sorrells
1953 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1953
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
United States Postal Service
Janet Sorrells's passing at the age of 67 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. in Austin, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janet in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Funeral services provided by:
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
