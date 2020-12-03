Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janet Thompson
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1940
DIED
November 28, 2020
Janet Thompson's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janet in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 W. Water St., Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748
Funeral services provided by:
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.