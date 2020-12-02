Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janet Wright
1945 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1945
DIED
November 29, 2020
Janet Wright's passing at the age of 75 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janet in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitley's Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Whitley's Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Lying in State
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Janet was a very special lady..I will always be thankful for her friendship and her support when we worked together at the hospital..prayers for her family..
Betty Martin
December 1, 2020