Janet Horsley Wright, our dear wife, mother, and grandmother passed away August 7, 2020, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. She succumbed to a rare type of sudden heart attack with no current effective medical treatment.



Janet was born October 7, 1953, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Fred Arthur and Esther Lee Horsley. She grew up in Bountiful, Utah and received her education from Bountiful High School and a degree in Elementary Education from Utah State University. While at university she met her sweetheart, Kelly Douglas Wright. They were married on June 10, 1975 in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Janet taught 3rd grade at Stoker Elementary in Bountiful for 3 years. She then was blessed to stay at home with her four children. Once her children had grown, she enjoyed working for several years as a dental assistant and front desk receptionist at Christensen Dental in Layton, Utah.



Janet was a loving mother and friend. She loved to serve others wherever possible and served faithfully in many church callings as Relief Society President, Young Women's presidency, and within the Primary. Her care for others was shown in many ways, not only through her church callings, but she was constantly concerned with the trials of those around her and always looking for ways to help. She was always willing to lend a listening ear to those who needed it and to offer advice when requested.



Janet loved children and callings in the Primary were her favorite, especially the opportunities to serve as Primary Chorister. In her youth she learned to play accordion, even though her father had to carry it for her to lessons. She loved music and was thrilled to help others around her share that passion, including her own family. She was often singing along to her favorite songs or the nursery rhymes that had been passed down by her mother. On occasion she would even sing and dance as she worked, or with her children and grandchildren for fun, and shared her talents in the ward choir.



Janet's greatest joy was her family, in which she was a master planner and organizer, of everything from doctors' appointments and chore charts, to road trips and vacations. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, particularly to Japan (where Kelly served his mission, she made forever friends, and she craved the food). She loved her children's spouses as if they were her own. She especially cherished spending any time she could with her grandchildren, such as trips to amusement parks, sleepovers, pedicures, afternoon tea parties, fancy outings to see the ballet, and snuggling on the couch as she read to them. She loved being "Grandma"!



Janet was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Kathleen. She is survived by her husband, Kelly; brother, Lee (Pam) Horsley; sister, JoAnn (Brad) Squire; children Amy (Scott) Wessell, Justin Lee (KellyAnne) Wright, Kyle David (Emily) Wright, Todd Glen (Christine) Wright; and 12 grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 10 AM, at the Peacefield Ward Chapel, 1589 East, Gentile Street, Layton, Utah. Due the current pandemic physical distancing will be done and hence seating will be limited; masks will be required, and there will be no public viewing.



For anyone who cannot or would rather not attend in person, but would like to view the funeral, it will be live streamed. Go to the following Google form before 8PM, Tues, 11 Aug. to request access to the stream, which will then be emailed to you:



https://forms.gle/5zc3WsHtz83phZPCA



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Primary Children's hospital.





