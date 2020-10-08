Janice Law Banta passed away peacefully October 2, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born in Elko, Nevada to Arvid William Law and Georgeina Beggs on June 3, 1931. She was raised in Elko, Sacramento, and Reno.



She married Roger Banta in 1951. Janice and Roger made a home in San Jose, California for 35 years and later retired to Centerville, Utah. They had 61 happy years together. They served and LDS mission which was special experience for them. Janice and Roger loved to travel. They raised three outstanding children, Mark (Donna), Mary (Tom) and Carrie (Morrell). She had seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be broadcast on Facebook live, Russon Brothers Mortuary page, at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.