Janice Bobo
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1943
DIED
November 7, 2020
Janice Bobo's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. in Kansas City, KS .

Published by Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Thatcher's Funeral Chapel
1520 North 5th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66101
Nov
18
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Thatcher's Funeral Chapel
1520 North 5th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66101
Funeral services provided by:
Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc.
