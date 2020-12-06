Menu
Janice Cassidy
1953 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1953
DIED
December 2, 2020
Janice Cassidy's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service in Washington, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service website.

Published by Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Creve Coeur Community Center
, Creve Coeur, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
