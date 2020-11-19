Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janice Cheek
1947 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1947
DIED
November 12, 2020
Janice Cheek's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brooks Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Brooks Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Brooks Funeral Home
50 Main Street, Munfordville, Kentucky 42765
Funeral services provided by:
Brooks Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.