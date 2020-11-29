Menu
Janice Dunn
1931 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1931
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity Lutheran Church
Janice Dunn's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison in Madison, WI .

Published by Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
