Godwin,

Janice Lee

Age 81, of Bridgeville, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert K. Godwin; treasured daughter of the late Fred "Zig" and Rose (Perry) Roberts; caring daughter-in-law of the late Kermit and Evelyn Godwin. Also survived by many loving cousins and wonderful friends. After Janice graduated from Bridgeville High School, she worked at Joseph Horne Company. Once she married Robert Godwin, she started working at C. Godwin and Sons Florist until 2017. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington County Humane Society for cats and dogs or to your local Humane Society.

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.