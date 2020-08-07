On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Janice Albrand Jones, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at home in Bountiful at the age of 84. Janice was born January 31, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Earl Kent Albrand and Nesta Rosa Seare. She was the youngest of four children.



Janice graduated from West High School in 1954. She married her eternal companion, Thomas Dale Jones, on March 20, 1959. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. They were the proud parents of three children. Janice was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings through the years.



Janice loved life. Her family was her pride and joy. She and dad went to many baby blessings, baptisms, weddings, birthdays, ball games, dance recitals, and school performances. We are very grateful for her love and support.

Janice is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Thomas; children: Cynthia (Kevin) Peay, Centerville, UT; Catharine (Jerry) Allen, Bountiful, UT; Michael (Bonnie) Jones, Herriman, UT; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Lloyd, and a loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Shingleton; brother, Kent Albrand; sister-in-law Jean Albrand; brother-in-law Lorin Shingleton; brother-in-law, Reid Lloyd.



A private service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11am. The services will be live streamed at www.wasatch.media/JaniceJones. Interment at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.