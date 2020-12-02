Menu
Janice Jung
1945 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1945
DIED
November 20, 2020
Janice Jung's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin in Algonquin, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, IL 60102
Funeral services provided by:
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
GUEST BOOK
a loved one
November 27, 2020
I sure will miss you Jan. I loved our lunches together and our trips to the quilt show in Madison. I could call you and say let’s go to a quilt shop and you were ready to go. Teach everyone in heaven how to quilt and enjoy your peppermint ice cream and raspberry iced team. Farewell my friend. ❤
Terri Corless
Friend
November 24, 2020