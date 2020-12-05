Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janice Keefer
1946 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1946
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity United Methodist Church
Janice Keefer's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home in Trafford, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St, Trafford, PA 15085
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St, Trafford, PA 15085
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.