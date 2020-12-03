Janice Lott's passing at the age of 64 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale, MS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janice in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moments Funeral Home website.
Published by Moments Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.