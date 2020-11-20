Menu
Janice Newson
1959 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1959
DIED
November 18, 2020
Janice Newson's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport in Shreveport, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport website.

Published by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana 71109
Nov
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
ZION REST CEMETERY
4300 Henry Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71109
Funeral services provided by:
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
