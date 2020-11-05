Janice Orzechowski, age 72 of Plum, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Forbes Hospital. Beloved sister of Carol (James) Rowland and Jeffrey Orzechowski. She is also survived by 11 Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Xavier and Veronica Monica (Lukasiewicz) Orzechowski; and sisters, Janet Stephans, Gail Medwid and Judy Sowa. Janice loved to sing and was always cheerful despite being handicapped. She gave the ultimate gift of life by being an organ donor. Family and friends will be received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM. Please be advised that masks will be required. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.