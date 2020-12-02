Menu
Janice Padgett
1940 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1940
DIED
October 30, 2020
Janice Padgett's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Varnville in Varnville, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Varnville website.

Published by Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Varnville on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Varnville
