Janice Sazama
1953 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1953
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Janice Sazama's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS in Chippewa Falls, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS website.

Published by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Service
livestreamed on the funeral home website
www. pedersonvolker.com /obituary/Janice-Sazama
Dec
4
Memorial Mass
12:30p.m.
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Jan had a very infectious personality, always cheerful and outgoing. Our prayers for Wijo and all the families. RIP Jan til we all meet again.
John & Naomi Fowler
December 3, 2020