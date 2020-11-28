Menu
Janice Schuelke
1957 - 2020
BORN
July 30, 1957
DIED
November 4, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Meals On Wheels
Ronald Mcdonald House
USAF
YMCA
Janice Schuelke's passing at the age of 63 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME in Niles, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME website.

Published by HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
30
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Big Bear Sportsman's Club
8927 Puustinen Road, Kaleva, Michigan 49645
Funeral services provided by:
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
