Janice Smith's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by WATERMAN WESTBROOK & CLOUSE FUNERAL HOME - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janice in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the WATERMAN WESTBROOK & CLOUSE FUNERAL HOME - Elkhart website.
Published by WATERMAN WESTBROOK & CLOUSE FUNERAL HOME - Elkhart on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.