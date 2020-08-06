Of Turtle Creek, age 81, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020; beloved wife of the late John L. Stophel, Sr. Loving mother of Jackie Byers (late John), Rose Stophel (Sharon Brody), John L. Stophel, Jr. (Tammy Stophel), Carla Smith (Mike Smith, Sr.), and the late David "Duck" Stophel and the late Amy Jo Blasko. Cherished sister of Frank Stevick, Ruth Stevick Weaver, Karen Klingensmith (late Bob), Donald Stevick, and the late James and the late Michael Stevick. Sister-in-law of Pat and Elaine Stevick, Patricia Rogan, Mary Frances Stophel and Cathy and Jim Dunbar. Cherished grandmother of Jason Cush, Brianna Ofchinick, Michael Smith, Jr., James Blasko III, Lis..a Blasko, Erica and Krysta Stophel, Ben and Josh Brody, Kayla Graw, Shawn Pattakos, Kristy Guyaux, and Lonnie Cureton. Proud great-grandmother of Abby, Robert, Kayla, Alexa, Jordan, Amy Jo, and Isabella. Also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Janice was an employee of Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, NC, and worked for the Rebecca Residence in Wilkinsburg. She most recently was employed at Brinton Towers in Braddock Hills.
Friends are welcome Thursday 3-7 at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday at 11 a.m. Visitors will be required to wear masks and will be limited to 25 people at a time.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org
or 600 Waterfront Drive, Suite 223, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Janice will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Cemetery.
Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.