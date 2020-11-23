Menu
Janice Straw
1929 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1929
DIED
November 19, 2020
Janice Straw's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Welsheimer Funeral Home North in South Bend, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
52553 Fir Road, Granger, Indiana 46530
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
52553 Fir Road, Granger, Indiana 46530
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
