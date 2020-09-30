Janice Knight Wakefield



April 19, 1947 ~ September 23, 2020



Janice Knight Wakefield, sweet Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Sister and Friend to many, passed away Sept. 23rd with her husband by her side. She was born in Ogden, Utah April 18th 1947.



Janice was the daughter of James Lloyd Knight and Twila Anderson. She was raised in Plain City, Utah. She graduated from Weber High School and LDS Seminary. She had 3 daughters with her first husband Ken Manley and later married Harold Wakefield in 1984. They lived in Alameda Calif for 14 years. Janice has 24 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.



While she was in Alameda, she worked at the Oakland Temple in preventive maintenance office. She was also a Young Women teacher and served in the Young Woman's program as President. Janice and her husband Hal spent loving care of their Grandson Anthony for 6 yrs. Janice said, "This was one of the happiest time of my life, serving the young girls and helping Anthony".



In 1998, she and Hal moved to Phoenix, Arizona where she lived out the rest of her life. She worked for many years at Knight Transportation. She loved working with her co workers and was blessed to have dear friends through work and church. Janice always loved her brothers and sisters. They all touched her heart in many ways.



She is survived by her husband: Harold Wakefield, daughter Jana Kay Lynn Manley, Jennifer Williams and Kim Stauffer, Linda (Larry) Charlton (sister), Randy Knight (brother), Gary Knight (brother), Penny Bingham (sister), Mary (Cory) Webster (sister), Shelly (Bill) Sickinger (sister).



She was preceded in death by brother Rick Knight, grandson Anthony Manley, brother in law Henry G. Bingham, parents Twila and Lloyd Knight.



Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Plain City Cemetery, 4425 West 1975 North. Services entrusted to Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary.



