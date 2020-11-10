Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janis Battista
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 28, 1943
DIED
November 7, 2020
Janis Battista's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Coffey Funeral Home Inc. in Tarrytown, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Coffey Funeral Home Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Coffey Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Coffey Funeral Home
91 North Broadway, Tarrytown, New York 10591
Funeral services provided by:
Coffey Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
a loved one
November 10, 2020