Janis Temple
1926 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1926
DIED
November 16, 2020
Janis Temple's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stephens Funeral Home in De Kalb, MS .

Published by Stephens Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery
Fellowship Road, Meridian, Mississippi 39305
Funeral services provided by:
Stephens Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Stephens Funeral Home
November 18, 2020