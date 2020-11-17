Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jarc Mitchell
1957 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1957
DIED
October 27, 2020
ABOUT
US Air Force
Jarc Mitchell's passing at the age of 63 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis in Kannapolis, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jarc in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Burial
10:00a.m.
National Cemetery
501 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, North Carolina 28144
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.