Jared Thomas Legge, age 41, passed away peacefully Sunday, September, 20, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Jared was born October 6, 1978 to Kelvin and Debbie (Klein) Legge in Ogden, Utah. His parents were so excited to welcome home their first born followed by two sisters, which he adored.
Jared had a very generous and kind heart that will be missed.
Jared graduated from Fremont High School in 1997. He then proceeded to serve in the US Army.
Through his work as a case manager at St Anne's Lantern House, he developed a great passion for being an advocate for those less fortunate. He was well loved by co-workers and clients.
During the last several months he formed a very special bond with his friend Lisa Coleman. The family wishes to express love and gratitude for her selfless acts of kindness and compassion.
He is survived by his parents, Kelvin and Debbie Legge. His sister, Sara. His sister, Stacey (Matt) McDonald, their children; Mariah, Amy, Cache, Madisen, Allison, Charlotte and baby Seth. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jared is also survived by his rescue dog, Simi, who brought him so much joy and comfort.
Our family wishes to express appreciation for all hospice nurses and the medical team at LDS Hospital especially Josh and Lindsay.
In Lieu of flowers consider a donation made in his honor to the Lantern House.
A viewing held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:30 AM at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah. With a graveside service following, 11:30 AM at the Hooper Cemetery.
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortaury.com.
The passing of our longtime friend and employee Jared has placed a wave of emotions on those he left behind. Jared was not only a friend to most of us but family. Jared was placed in each of our lives for a purpose and he will be missed by so many.
Jared has been a part of the St. Anne's Center Family far before he began employment with us. He devoted almost 10 years of work to St. Anne's. He loved his job, he was proud to work and always was an advocate for those experiencing homelessness.
Jared was always someone that would jump at any opportunity to help with extra activities at work including fundraisers, passing out holiday gifts and serving meals.
Jared was a special individual to all that he worked with and came across. Although at times he was stubborn and sarcastic, he always wanted the best for you. Jared was always someone that people could open up to, although he would always give his honest opinion, sometimes that is exactly what you needed to hear.
Jared had a few favorite things that he could always be seen talking about or having in hand including his pup Simi, Dr. Pepper, Star Wars and the Raiders.
Jared would do anything for anyone and left a lasting impression. His spirit will always be in the foundation and mission at St. Anne's Center.
We love and miss you Jared!
Love your St. Anne's Family!