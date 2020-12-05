Menu
Jared Pierce
2002 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 2002
DIED
November 16, 2020
Jared Pierce's passing at the age of 18 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, OK .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Durant First United Methodist Church
5400 West Main, Durant, Oklahoma 74701
Funeral services provided by:
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
