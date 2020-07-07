Jared Thomas Dower, Age 50, passed away July 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 20, 1969, to L. Darwin and Beth Dower in Price, Utah. His youth was spent in Provo, Utah where he graduated with honors from Provo High School. He excelled in academics and athletics. Following his high school career, he was awarded a full-ride presidential scholarship and a baseball scholarship to the College of Eastern Utah. He later graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's degree in accounting.



Jared was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In his youth, he served a 2-year mission in San Diego, California speaking Spanish. He served his ward members and neighbors diligently in numerous callings. At the time of his death, he was serving as the first counselor in the bishopric of the Turnberry Ward in Syracuse, Utah.



Jared married his high school sweetheart, Jennifer Zobell for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on July 31, 1992. Together Jared and Jennifer raised three children Cameron, Ashlyn, and Madison.



Jared held many managerial positions with various companies. At the time of his death, he was employed as a Senior Financial Analyst with BAE Systems at Hill Air Force Base.



His hobbies included gardening, yard work, and completing little home projects. His greatest joy was supporting his children in their extracurricular activities.



Jared is survived by his wife, Jennifer, his children, Cameron (Lindsey), Ashlyn and Madison, his granddaughter Harper, his parents L. Darwin and Beth, and his brothers Jeffery and Brian.



Jared's family would like to express its heartfelt thanks to his health care team at the University of Utah Medical Center. They would also like to extend their gratitude to his two "Donor Angels" who allowed them to have 12 additional years with their husband, father, son, and brother.



A public viewing will be held Friday, July 10th from 6-8 PM at Russon Mortuary-Syracuse, 1585 West 300 South. Funeral services will be held for immediate family only, and will be broadcast remotely on Saturday, July 11th at 11 AM, MST.



In memory of Jared, please consider registering as an organ donor.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.