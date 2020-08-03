Jared VanAarle was born December 21st, 1981 and left this earth on July 29th, 2020 after a long and hard-fought battle with addiction. Jared is at peace with his sister, Lori and is survived by his father, Ben VanAarle, His mother, Lerene Tolman, Brother, Jason, sister, Brandi, his nieces and nephew and many friends and loved ones.



Jared's entry into this world was a wonderful thing. Being the youngest of four siblings was a welcome addition to his parents and his doting siblings who called him "Jare Bear". Just as soon as Jared was released home from the hospital as a newborn, there were complications and he had to return to the hospital. His wonderful arrival and the early complications as a newborn were symbolic of his life, which was just that; wonderful and complicated. There were defining moments in Jared's life that certainly impacted him in significant ways but also came to affect decisions and choices he made in his life. These became part of his story with addiction. The loss of his sister impacted him very profoundly along with the loss of some of his closest friends. There were also frustrating injuries along the way in his working career that made some jobs tougher on his body. Through all of this, Jared fought. While sometimes progress was slow, he was making progress with his life. However, like many with this disease, progress can be taken away in seconds. Jared acknowledged that some of these decisions and choices provided a difficult path in his life that affected him, made success an uphill battle and impacted those around him. Through it all, more than anything, Jared loved his family, loved his friends and was loved. Jared's heart, regardless of his demons and his struggle was always big and he always came from a place of love.



Jared grew up in the Syracuse and Layton areas and was quick to make friends with everyone. Growing up, Jared was inseparable with his cousin, Kyle. He loved hanging out with Kyle. He loved to skateboard, he loved art, loved to draw, he loved jeeps including owning his dream Jeep for several years. He loved music and loved to play music on the guitar. He was a talented artist whether it was drawing or playing music.



Jared had a very unique sense of humor. So unique that he had his own made up words. He used this language more frequently to greet you, agree with you and say goodbye. We all loved to hear his made up "language". He loved to sing in exaggerated Eddie Vedder and Creed voices with his brother at holiday parties. He loved his nieces and nephew and often told stories. He enjoyed making them hand crafted items and would love to go into great detail with them related to how he was going to craft them.



In Jared's last years, he moved in with his dad, Ben and they became inseparable. A true odd couple. Although Jared and his dad fought like an old married couple and made us all roll our eyes, they had a unique bond, especially through these times. That relationship and bond will be missed, as will the many relationships we had with the wonderful and complicated Jared.



Rest in Peace and "Dyanknocka" (translated: "Goodbye").



A visitation recognizing social distancing and other CDC guidelines will be hosted on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.



A short graveside will be held after the visitation Monday at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 N. Fairfield Road.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.