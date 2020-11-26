Menu
Jashar Gecaj
1973 - 2020
BORN
April 23, 1973
DIED
November 20, 2020
Jashar Gecaj's passing at the age of 47 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc. in Thornwood, NY .

Published by Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc.
575 Columbus Ave., Thornwood, NY 10594
Nov
28
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc.
575 Columbus Ave., Thornwood, NY 10594
Nov
28
Interment
11:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
, Mount Kisco, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Jashar you were such a great guy . I would see you almost everyday for many years until you closed Pleasant Ridge . You worked so hard and we had plenty of laughs . You supported the community and moved on to another chapter in your life . My heart feels fir your wife and family at this time . Keep laughing and Rest In Peace my friend .
Kathy curtin
Friend
November 25, 2020