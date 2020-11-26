Menu
Jason John David Korn
1982 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1982
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Ogden City Cemetery
Ogden High School
Jason John David Korn, brother of Joseph Jr. and Tara Korn passed away suddenly at the age of 38 years old. He was born March 12, 1982, to Joseph Sr. and Linda Korn.

Jason was born in Ogden, Utah, and lived his whole life there. He attended Ogden High School.

Jason loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and camping with his family. He could fix anything and he loved to work on cars. Jason loved the Denver Broncos and online gaming. He especially loved being an uncle to Jacob Korn, Jace Korn, Sydnee Lawrence, and Samantha Korn and being a great-uncle to Jori and Jaden Korn.

We are all going to miss his laugh and his sarcastic sense of humor. Jason was always around for anyone that needed his help.

Jason was preceded in death by his father Joseph Sr. and mother Linda Korn, and brother David Korn.

A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery 1875 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Ogden City Cemetery
1875 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Leavitt's Mortuary
