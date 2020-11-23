Menu
Jason Lankford
1979 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1979
DIED
November 8, 2020
Jason Lankford's passing at the age of 41 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cawood Funeral Home - Middlesboro, KY in Middlesboro, KY .

Published by Cawood Funeral Home - Middlesboro, KY on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cawood Funeral Home
112 South 21st Street, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965
Nov
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Cawood Funeral Home
112 South 21st Street, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965
Funeral services provided by:
Cawood Funeral Home - Middlesboro, KY
