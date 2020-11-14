Jason Lilly's passing at the age of 41 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI in Cincinnati, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jason in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI website.
Published by CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.